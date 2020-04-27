Avery Greco awarded Amirault Scholarship

PORTLAND — Avery Greco, a student at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn, has been chosen as a winner of a 2020 Lila Grace Sullivan Amirault Scholarship, worth $4,500 to put toward her college tuition.

The Lila Grace Sullivan Amirault Scholarship Fund was established in 2013 by Patrick Amirault, now deceased, through the Catholic Foundation of Maine. Amirault established the fund to honor the memory of his wife, Lila, and to show gratitude for the care and quality education he received while attending a Catholic school in Malden, Massachusetts, where he grew up, one of nine children in a poor family. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be accepted at an accredited college or university and must plan to work while attending college.

Greco has displayed strong work ethics, leadership skills and a commitment to serving others throughout their high school years. She became an altar server at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sabattus at a young age and has also served as an extraordinary minister of holy Communion during school Masses. She volunteered at the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn and at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and she helped decorate homemade wreaths for the Christmas by the Lake Fair held at St. Philip Church in Auburn. In addition, as a member of the St. Dom’s tennis team, she volunteered for Special Olympics, keeping score for matches.

She has been a captain of the tennis team for three years and, for the past two years, she has been a captain of the field hockey team. She and two friends also started a volleyball/spike ball club at the school.

She also excels academically, with grade point averages above 4.0, due to honors and AP courses. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is her class vice president and a member of the student senate.

She plans to major in chemical engineering at the University of Maine in Orono.

