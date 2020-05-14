LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine will offer its 2020 Summer Camp this year from June 15 to Aug. 21. Scholarship applications are due May 29 and registration closes June 5.

This year’s summer camp will include many themes and special interest groups, such as cooking and gardening, STEM, yoga and meditation and art. The YWCA looks forward to opening its pool to campers as soon as it is permitted under Gov. Janet Mills’ phased reopening plans.

The YWCA will also provide free breakfast, lunch and snack to summer campers, and all campers who register by the June 5 deadline will receive a YWCA camp T-shirt.

The YWCA, which has continued to offer childcare for essential employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is continually reviewing guidance and regulations from the national and state CDC, as well as childcare licensing standards, to ensure all programming is safe for children and staff.

Call the YWCA at 207-795-4050 or visit www.ywcamaine.org for more information or to enroll a child.

« Previous

Next »