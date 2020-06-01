The Fryeburg Fair organizers announced Monday it will not be in operation this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our first priority is to protect the health and safety of our community as well as the thousands of visitors who come to our rural town and fairgrounds each year,” the organizers wrote on their Facebook page.

The fair was scheduled for Oct. 4-11, but organizers said they plan to resume the fair in 2021. Fryeburg Fair is one of Maine’s oldest and largest agricultural fairs, having operated at its present location since 1885. The event has attracted more than 170,000 people in past years.

