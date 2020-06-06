AUGUSTA — Maine’s experiment with a socially distanced turkey hunting season is ending for the spring.
Turkey hunting is a popular activity in Maine in the spring, and the state decided to go ahead with it this year. Officials applied new safety precautions to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, including calling on hunters to only hunt with members of their own households and to stay close to home.
The season ends for the year on Saturday. There’s another turkey hunting season scheduled for the fall.
States around the country went forward with spring turkey hunts this year but, like Maine, they adopted new restrictions.
