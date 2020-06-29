LIVERMORE — A Jay man is accused of hitting three people with a metal object, some believed it to be a ball-peen hammer, while at a party held Friday evening into early Saturday.

State police troopers arrested Michael Knowlton, 39, of Jay on Church Street in Jay on Saturday on three charges of aggravated assault. He was being held Monday afternoon in lieu of $25,000 bail at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

State police responded to a report of a juvenile found in Livermore Falls with blunt force trauma to his head at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday. It was determined that the altercation took place in Livermore, according to an email responding troopers sent to Lt. Kyle Tilsley, commander of Troop B in Gray.

“Due to the severity of injury, multiple units responded, and it was determined that this juvenile was assaulted at a party,” according to the email.

When troopers arrived, a total of three victims were discovered to have been hit with a metal object, some believed to be struck with a ball-peen hammer, according to the email.

The first victim, a 17-year-old boy, was treated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. A second victim probably should have been treated, but refused treatment, and the third victim also had trauma to the back of his forearm from blocking his face from getting struck with the object, according to email. He also refused treatment.

Trooper Ryan Phillips is the primary investigator. He was assisted by Troopers Tyler Nadeau and Sgt. Joseph Bureau and Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputies.

A conviction for the aggravated assault charges are each punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The charges were elevated because of a prior incident, according to the state police email.

Knowlton was accused in the spring of 2015 of stabbing a Turner man twice after a fight broke out at a Livermore Falls residence. It was unknown Monday if the charges resulted in a conviction.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: