Evan Stone’s dreams for his senior season of lacrosse were fairly simple: the Mt. Blue attack wanted to play at home and continue the program on an upward trajectory.

Last season, bad weather and field conditions at Caldwell Field forced the Cougars to move a number of home games to the turf at Thomas College.

“We didn’t get to have many home games on our field last year,” Stone said. “I was looking forward to having those games at home this year.”

Even though he enjoyed playing a faster-paced game on the Thomas turf, having to take a bus to home games seemed to fuel Stone, particularly in a win over Winslow in which he scored a school-record 10 goals.

“I can remember kind of being angry that we couldn’t play on our home field and wanting to put a lot out on the line for that game,” he said.

If last season taught Stone and the Cougars a harsh lesson of not taking home games for granted, the spring of 2020 doubled down on the cruelty with the entire season being canceled due to the coronavirus.

Hoping to build off last year’s 5-8 record and a rare Class B playoff appearance, the Cougars had much of their talent back, including Stone, one of the top scorers in Class B with more than 30 goals last season. They also had a new head coach, Matt Reynolds, who served as their JV coach last year.

Stone, a four-year starter, was confident his senior season would be one to remember.

“All of the players knew (Reynolds) already,” Stone said. “We had some good juniors this year and quite a few seniors. I felt like this year could have been one of our best.”

Stone worked on his quickness and strength to create more scoring opportunities this season. The work was worthwhile, even without a season to put it to use. But the ultimate disappointment was missing out on the bonding that would come with the season.

“I missed being together again and seeing what we had for freshmen coming up through the program,” he said. “When the season was canceled, I was very disappointed. My dad (Mike) loves watching the games. He’s always at the games cheering me on, and he wasn’t going to be able to do that. It took me a couple of weeks to finally let it set in.”

A top 10 student in his graduating class, Stone will enroll at the University of Rhode Island in the fall to study mechanical engineering. He won’t play for the Rams but isn’t quite ready to give up lacrosse entirely. He said he may try to play club lacrosse there, and hopes to find a league to play in this summer.

“I’ve been playing since third or fourth grade,” he said. “My coach used to say it’s the fastest game on grass. It’s always so fast-paced and high-energy.”

— Randy Whitehouse

BOYS LACROSSE

Conor Damon

“Conor is a quiet kid who would have helped anchor the defense this year. He works very hard and does things the right way. Opposing players have their head on a swivel when they step into his defensive zone. He definitely walks to the beat of his own drum and is one of the most kind kids you will ever meet.”

Caleb Haines

“Caleb is a tough-nosed, working-man’s player. He loves anything that has to do with going 100 mph and bumping into people. Opposing players always know where he is on the field. Caleb will be serving his country in the U.S. Marines.”

Gabe Robinson

“Gabe is one of the tallest kids you will see with a short lacrosse stick on the field. He is a very skilled player for a big guy. Also a very smart player on and off the field. He graduates in the academic top 10 of this year’s senior class.”

Evan Stone

“Evan would have been one of the league’s most prolific scorers this season. He is an absolute snipe from anywhere on the field, but particularly when he is near the crease. Evan is not afraid to take a big hit in the middle to get the shot he wants. He graduates in the academic top 10 of this year’s senior class.”

Finn Towle

“Finn is the perfect combination of a fun-loving kid and a great team leader. He can make his teammates laugh and inspire them to pick up their game in the same breath. He is one of the most respected and admired kids on our campus, and would have filled many roles on the field this spring. A ‘glue’ player whose value can’t be measured with statistics.”

Eli Yeaton

“Eli returned to lacrosse after playing baseball last spring. He is one of the most all-around athletic kids in the entire state and would have been on the field more than not this season. He will attend Maine Maritime Academy next fall, where he will play soccer. Eli graduates in the academic top 10 of this year’s senior class.”

GIRLS LACROSSE

Brooke Bolduc

“Brooke was the heart and soul of the girls lacrosse program from its inception. A fearless competitor in everything she does, Brooke is a one-of-a-kind kid. She understands what has to be done and does it. Period. Brooke will attend Merrimack College in the fall and play field hockey.”

Cally Chick

“Cally reluctantly became the team’s goalie last year and turned into a wall in the net. She is one of the nicest and most friendly kids you will ever meet. She will do anything to put the team first. She will attend Husson University in the fall.”

Allie Galkowski

“Allie was set to return to the lacrosse field this year. She is an outspoken and aggressive young lady whose toughness would have been a great asset to the new team.”

Molly Harmon

“Molly is one of the strongest athletes in Maine. Her incredible field hockey skills translated very well on the lacrosse field. Her physical strength, speed and agility allowed her to make runs down the midfield that were unstoppable last year. She is a great role model student-athlete, graduating in the academic top 10 of this year’s senior class. She will attend Bates College in the fall and play field hockey.”

Lexi Mittelstadt

“Lexi is another of the state’s premier athletes. Her ability to handle a basketball on the court translated into great stick and ball control on the lacrosse field. She is a wonderful kid who is always the first to greet you with a ‘hello’ and a smile everyday. Lexi will attend the University of Maine next fall, where she will play basketball.”

GIRLS TENNIS

Bailey Levesque

“Bailey is a very dedicated student-athlete. A wonderful role-model for younger kids with her work ethic and warm friendly smile. Bailey has been a very strong doubles player, but may have been in one of the three singles positions this spring.”

BOYS TENNIS

Aubrey Hoes

“Aubrey Hoes has been one of the top doubles players in the league for the past two seasons. As a sophomore he played second doubles only losing one match. Last season he played first doubles, capping the season off with a huge three-set win over Camden Hills. It was looking like Aubrey was going to be the first singles this year. Aubrey had been training hard for his first chance at playing singles.”

Xander Platt

“Xander Platt is one of the smartest tennis players in the program. He is always dissecting opponents and giving strategies to his teammates. He put in a lot of time in the offseason to get ready for the season. Xander was set to have a huge role either at third singles position or at doubles.”

SOFTBALL

Sidney Belanger (infield)

“Sidney is a two-year varsity starter for our team. She developed into a very solid defensive and offensive player and is a great teammate. She is a captain for this season.”

Leia Durrell (first base)

“Leia is a hard worker and has shown great improvement in her high school career. She was slated as our first basemen this season.”

Isabelle Fifield (utility)

“Isabelle is a great athlete and was coming back to softball this season. I am sure she would have made a great impact on the team.”

Angela Guppy (outfield)

“Angela is a two-year varsity starter. She is a gifted outfielder and filled the role of leadoff hitter for us. She is always positive and eager to be around her team. She is a captain this season.”

Madisyn Smith (pitcher)

“Madisyn was a varsity starter since her freshman year. She has been a great player for us both at the plate, in the circle and in the dugout. She is a captain this season.”

Jenessa Stanley (outfield)

“Jenessa had some varsity experience the last couple years and was poised to be a starting outfielder this season. She is a very dedicated player.”

BASEBALL

Kyle Fox (pitcher/outfield)

“Kyle is an electric athlete. He typically makes at least one play during any game he is part of that makes the price of admission a bargain for all in attendance. A fun pitcher to watch.”

Hunter Meeks (shortstop)

“Hunter Meeks is one our school’s all-time ultimate ‘Cougars’. He played three sports during his time here under nine different varsity coaches. He is a slick-fielding player with pure athleticism and passion that is off the charts.”

TRACK AND FIELD

Kahryn Cullenberg

“Kahryn is an awesome ambassador of her sport, and was the state champion in the 3,200-meter last year and placed third in the 1,600-meter. She was super excited to return in great shape for her final season. Kahryn is a role model to all student-athletes. The super kind personality and exceptional leadership is mixed with the competitive desire of a champion.”

Logan Dolbier

“Logan has developed into one of the hardest workers on the team and is such a great role model. He would have been competing in middle-distance and long-distance events. Leads with a quiet kindness that is really easy to be around.”

Laura Gunter

“Laura is a hard working thrower and sprinter with so much enthusiasm for her sport. A tougher kid would be very hard to find.”

Julia Hatch

“Julia would have returned as one of the top race walkers in Class B. She won the state meet as a sophomore and was runner-up last year. State champions hold a very special place in the legacy of our athletic programs.”

Allison Hodgdon

“Would do anything for her team and was really looking forward to participating in the race walk and the 3,200-meter. One of the most lovely singing voices you will ever hear. It was always a pleasure when she sang the National Anthem at MBHS sporting events.”

Katie Holmes

“Katie was super excited for her final season and would be returning as a potential state scorer in the race walk. Katie is involved in so much on and off campus. One of the busiest high school kids you’ll meet.”

Evan Hornbach

“Evan has an amazing attitude and spreads positivity wherever he goes. He would have participated in anything from the 400-meter and longer. A great teammate and competitor who makes everything a little more fun.”

Kevon Johnson

“Kevon would have been one of our top sprinters. A hard-working student-athlete who appreciates every opportunity that is given to him.”

Lexy Lowe

“Lexy would have been participating in her first track season. A very enthusiastic teammate with a great smile.”

Clay McCarthy

“Clay is an amazing ambassador of the sport and was going to focus on middle distance this season. He is a great kid. A Renaissance man. Many different talents, the same sunny smile!”

Ethan McIntosh

“Ethan scored points for the team at states in the 400 and was really looking forward to putting his speed to the test this spring. Someone we are all very proud to call a Mt. Blue student-athlete.”

Preston Ross

“Preston would have returned as one of the top hurdlers in Class B. He also enjoys jumping. Preston graduates holding the school record in the the 110 hurdles.”

Photos and quotes compiled by Mt. Blue High School athletic director Chad Brackett. Quotes provided by Brackett, softball coach Ron Smith Jr., track and field coach Kelley Cullenberg and boys tennis coach Zac Conlogue.

