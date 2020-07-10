In June 2020, YWCA Central Maine was presented with two art pieces as part of a service project in collaboration with the Hillview Boys and Girls Aspirations program of Lewiston Housing. This year, Aspirations youth at Hillview undertook two art projects inspired by the YWCA’s mission to “eliminate racism and empower women.” The program participants completed a tribute mural to immigrant mothers and a banner in which children used handprints to form a peace symbol, as a reflection of their desire for the future. YWCA director of programs and mission impact, Amanda Angelo Hatch, right, accepted these pieces, presented by Hillview director of resident services Carla Harris, left, and Hillview Youth Aspirations coordinator and Americorps volunteer Avery Spear, center. Submitted photo