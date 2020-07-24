WILTON — The Wilton Select Board met Tuesday, July 21, via Zoom and approved the town warrant and Monday, August 17, as the Town Meeting date.

Wilton has permission to use the parking lot and warehouse of Gray Trucking and Storage next to the town office for the meeting.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish is seeking funding to help cover the costs of replacing the Wilson Lake retaining wall. The Board approved her proposal of adding an article to the warrant that asks residents to authorize $6,900 to fund a grant writer.

With that assistance, Irish will apply for the Land and Water Conservation Fund which is an annual grant through the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. The fund covers up to 50% of development projects for public outdoor recreation.

“I know it might seem like quite a bit, but to be able to make sure that we get everything done right and correctly, I think it’s a small amount if you’re applying for something like $400,000 or $500,000,” Irish said via Zoom.

The board discussed scheduling two nights in September to allow for a public hearing. This would provide Wilton residents with the opportunity to voice their opinions of Beeline Cable’s services before the Board renews the company’s contract.

Irish also proposed the formation of a broadband committee consisting of about five community members along with two board members.

“I think it would be a good idea, instead of maybe just the board, seeing if there would be an actual committee that would take a look at what we really have in Wilton for broadband and what we really need,” Irish said.

Once the proposed committee determines the Town’s broadband needs, Irish said that the Select Board could assist with seeking and applying for grants that would fund internet connection improvements.

Selectperson Tom Saviello requested that one of Wilton’s three Regional School Unit 9 Board members would be invited to attend Wilton Select Board meetings once a month.

“I just think it’s time for that dialogue to take place, and I really think it’s just really the right time because we’re about to head into a very unique situation come September,” Saviello said. “And it would be good if we were able to support them in their efforts.”

The board reelected Keith Swett as chairperson and David Leavitt as vice chairperson.

Police, water, wastewater and office union contracts have yet to be approved as they are still under review by the union representative.

