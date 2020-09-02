PORTLAND — The Portland Symphony Orchestra has released details for its first Digital Classical and Digital POPS! concerts as part of the symphony’s updated 2020-21 season. The PSO will send detailed registration and watch instructions to all ticket and Passport holders in September. Single tickets and RSVP links will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9. The updated 2020-2021 season programming will be announced on a rolling basis.

The season will open with a Sunday Digital Classical Concert: “Recomposed: The Four Seasons,” conducted by Music Director Eckart Preu. The concert includes a reimagining of Vivaldi’s timeless “The Four Seasons” by modern composer Max Richter, intermixed with Vivaldi’s original masterpiece, as well as William Boyce’s “Symphony No. 5.” The concert will be available to stream for all Passport holders starting Monday, Oct. 5. Single tickets will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The PSO POPS! Digital Concert will feature an all-American lineup with guest Noel Paul Stookey, of Peter, Paul and Mary, and beloved folk songs including “Wedding Song” and “Cue the Moon.” Other works planned include Aaron Copland’s “Down a Country Lane” and Black composer Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag.” Lucas Richman guest conducts. The POPS! concert will be available to stream for all Passport holders starting Sunday, Oct. 18. Single tickets will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Portland Symphony Orchestra Music Director Eckart Preu said, “For a musician, and conductor, not being able to perform is like losing part of yourself. I am so excited to reconnect through the first Digital Classical Concert, and am proud of our new vision for this unprecedented season.”

The PSO recently introduced the PSO Passport to expand concert-goers’ access to the symphony during the pandemic with digital offerings, exclusive musical experiences and concerts, online Concert Conversations and digital program books. The PSO Passport is available in three levels: Super, Standard and Simple. Each level varies. The Super offers the opportunity for patrons to save their seats for future in-person concerts, exclusive access to all digital concerts, priority seating for in-person concerts (when it is safe to hold such concerts), digital backstage tours, ticket flexibility, Concert Conversations and digital program bookse. The Standard Passport offers the opportunity to reserve seats for half their usual price as well as extensive offerings to digital concerts. The Simple Passport is $70 for the year and includes digital access to one musical experience/concert a month, one Concert Conversation a month, access to the interactive and digital program books. For full details, visit portlandsymphony.org or call PortTIX at 207-842-0800.

