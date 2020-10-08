An amazing woman is running for Maine State representative this November: my wife, Laurel Libby. Let me tell a little of what I’ve learned about her in our life together.

Laurel has an incredible work ethic. I’ve never seen anything like it, and that’s saying something, considering I’m from Minot, Maine. She will continue to give an all-out effort in Augusta.

Laurel is the one who balances our household budget. She knows how to make a dollar stretch and can differentiate a need from a want. Her common sense financial approach will benefit Maine, now and in the future.

An ICU nurse by training, Laurel has always shown steadiness and grace under pressure when facing deadlines or emergencies. Now more than ever, we need people like her in our government.

I hope others join me in voting for Laurel Libby this November.

John Libby, Auburn