I support Jan Collins as a candidate for state Senate District 17. In 2018, I followed the race between her and Russell Black, attending numerous presentations by both candidates.
Mr. Black was civil and approachable, but his legislative record disturbs me. Three times he approved tax cuts for wealthy Mainers, yet he voted against increasing the minimum wage for Maine workers. He accepted campaign contributions from lobbyists who appeared before his legislative committee but don’t live in this district.
Last time I voted for Jan and will do so again this November. I urge others to do the same.
John Rosenwald, Farmington
