People should vote their conscience, and choose the one person they believe will represent them and stand for their values. This is the best, most effective way for our voting process. Do people really want the candidate that comes in second place to win?
Ranked-choice voting allows this possibility when a majority is not met. This method is costly, and delays the results.
If no majority takes place, then a runoff election should decide the top two candidates. One person, one vote.
Mary Hughes, Auburn
