If you think you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We had incorrect guesses from Lake St. George to Sebago Lake, but a few dozen people correctly guessed Range Pond State Park in Poland. Our winner, Michael C. Ouellette of Lewiston, had no trouble identifying the photo because he goes to the park almost every day during the summer months. “I am 65 and get a free pass to the park! You can see the concrete ramp on the right that goes into the water for people with wheelchairs to use,” he told us when notified of being selected as the winner in a random drawing from all the correct entries.

