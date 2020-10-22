I will be voting for Greg Foster, Republican candidate for Maine House District 66, because he believes in freedom – plain and simple. This includes freedom from big government and high taxes. The incumbent, Jessica Fay, does not.

Foster has spent nearly 40 years as a professional forester, supporting Maine’s rugged and independent landowners and their businesses. He will only support legislation that frees them and the rest of Mainers from the grip of over regulation and over taxation.

Jessica Fay’s record speaks differently. Most concerning is her sponsorship of “An Act to Price Carbon Pollution in Maine,” which would have raised home heating oil and gas prices by 40 cents per gallon.

The choice is clear. Vote for liberty. Vote Greg Foster for Maine House District 66.

Jessie Boda, Poland