• Francis Clark, 30, of 191 High St., West Paris, on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, assault, two counts of violation of condition of release, fugitive from justice, and two counts of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in Woodstock by Maine State Police.

• Matthew Gordon, 33, of 23 Mason St., Bethel, on two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:43 a.m. Thursday in Albany Township by Maine State Police.

• Scott C. Holden, 34, of 251 Ahonen Road, Otisfield, on a charge of violating condition of release, 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in South Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brandon C. Lanzofano, 23, of 17 Deering St., Norway, on a probation violation, 12:15 a.m. Thursday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Chad M. Marchesseault, 41, of 19 Rabbit Valley Road, Oxford, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 3:12 a.m. Friday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Rickey A. Mines, 49, of 191 Main St., South Paris, on violation of condition of release, 3:50 p.m. Thursday by Paris Police Department.

• Frederick E. Ryan, 42, of 89 Gary St., South Paris, on probation violation, 3:44 p.m. Wednesday in Paris by Paris Police Department.

