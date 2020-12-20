If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be put into a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/
We only had a handful of correct entries for last week’s Mystery Photo of the crosses on top of the former Wallace School on the corner of Walnut and Bates streets in Lewiston. Our winner, selected in a random drawing from all the correct entries, was Scott Harriman of Lewiston, who correctly identified the building that is now the home of St. Mary’s Nutrition Center and Food Pantry. A few of our entrants also noted that it was once the parochial school for the former St. Patrick’s Church across Walnut Street.
