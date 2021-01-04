Editor’s note: Welcome to Question of the Week, a forum for our subscribers to sound off. Each week, we pose a question to our subscribers and ask them to tell us what’s on their minds. (You can see a past example here.) To comment, simply sign up for the Talk Platform (create your profile here) and start chatting.

COVID-19 vaccinations are coming, and many Americans have a long wait ahead. Where are you in line, and how are you feeling up to the vaccination effort?

The COVID-19 vaccination effort is underway, starting with Maine healthcare workers. For many Americans, however, vaccination is a long way off. As we prepare for a world after the pandemic, how are you feeling? What are your thoughts heading into getting vaccinated? What questions for healthcare workers do you have? Tell us in the comments section below.

