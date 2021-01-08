NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine has announced a new course opportunity by Dana Reed (aka, Capt’n Uke) of Windham, titled “The Joy of Uke: Beginner Ukulele Lessons.”

The free six-week online class will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, and continuing weekly until Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Reed plans to start at the beginning and have everyone playing dozens of songs in a couples of weeks. To register for this class or any class offered by the cancer resource center, go to crcofwm.org. Anyone registering for the first time should email [email protected] or call 207-890-0329.

Reed encourages those interested in learning how to play the ukulele to check out his website, captn-uke.com, and scroll down the home page to find the beginner section titled, “Want To Play The Ukulele.” Reed offers videos and lessons that are easily accessible.

Reed is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston and leads approximately 100 former students in online Zoom uke sessions and socially distanced uke jam events during the warmer months. Reed may also be found on the Sebago Lakes Ukulele Society (SL’ukes) Facebook page.