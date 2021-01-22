I am typing today (Jan. 19) about what I feel is the great division in this country. This is not something new, as it has been building for some time now. Our representatives in D.C. are partially to blame, along with the media and big tech.

One thing Americans understand is fairness. When the institutions in this country — which by the way are funded by the taxpayer — become politically driven, there is nothing good to come out of it.

I hear several media personalities and news media outlets calling for the reprogramming of Trump voters. I could not believe what I was hearing. My suggestion to the D.C. politicians would be to first understand before they try to silence, erase or censor.

Mathew Howe, Dixfield