At a time when elected officials have a responsibility to model good public health practices, I am disgusted by the decision of four Androscoggin County commissioners to refuse to wear masks during their meetings, as the Sun Journal reported Jan. 21.
Their selfish behavior endangers their colleagues and members of the public who wish to attend their meetings, and sets a poor example for our community. John Michael and Brian Ames — two of the commissioners who don’t wear a mask — are up for reelection in 2022, and I hope voters will remember their failed leadership during this pandemic when casting their ballots.
Kiernan Majerus-Collins, Lewiston
