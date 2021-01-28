Look what’s happening now. What has President Trump done? He’s turned a lot of people into aggressors.
Trump is the ringleader of the Capitol attack. But if you look around, where is he? He is a coward and is now hiding from the reality; a hypocrite, a bully and a liar. He wants others to do the fighting.
Tell me again where he loves this country and the people? Someone who can do this, it’s pretty sad. And for him to say he didn’t start this is just not true. I know it, and people in their hearts know it too.
Phyllis Caron, Lewiston
