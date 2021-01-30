The words in the email hit right between the eyes. “Churches identified as ‘liberal’ have been named as potential targets for violence in the coming days,” it read.

The email, of course, came in the wake of the insurrection of Jan. 6 when mobs invaded the U.S. Capitol. More than a few pictures showed them carrying crosses, signs reading “Jesus Saves” and flags proclaiming “Jesus is my Savior, Trump is my President.” Now, we were reading that some of the same rioters were targeting our churches.

Much has been written about how Donald Trump built and held on to personal power by dividing America. And about how he has divided the Republican Party. Less has been written about how he has divided Christians. So here goes.

For decades, Protestants were mainline (Episcopalian, Methodist, etc.) or fundamentalist (Church of God, etc.). They more or less agreed to disagree, but the difference sharpened during Trump’s time. The main issue has been abortion. Most mainline Protestants have supported it as a woman’s right, most fundamentalists say no woman has that right. Ever.

Post-Trump, divisions go beyond abortion. Here are two. Fundamentalism is cracking, though certainly not cleaving, over the insurrection. Some believe that invading the U.S. Capitol is not a Christian act while others stick with Trump, which suggests that their interest is politics, not religion.

And with the inauguration of Joe Biden, “liberal” Catholicism is returning to the public mix. Ross Douthat, a conservative Catholic, wrote in The New York Times that liberal Catholicism was in the dust bin until Biden was elected. Analysts suggest Biden has begun to bring some Catholics back to voting Democratic.

Biden’s ideas lie in the social gospel, which used to unite mainline Protestants and Catholics, despite other differences. On abortion, Catholics and fundamentalists agree.

Some supporters broke with Trump over the riot. Jeremiah Johnson, a fundamentalist pastor, told David Brooks of The New York Times, that he had received “death threats and thousands … of emails … saying the nastiest and most vulgar things. I have been labeled a coward, sellout, a traitor to the Holy Spirit, and cussed out at least 500 times.”

His sin? The day after the insurrection, he apologized for having supported Trump.

Investigators are turning up more and more links between rioters and fundamentalists. Lindsay French, 40, told reporters she had obeyed her pastor’s instruction to “stop the steal” and flew from Texas to the rally that turned into a riot.

Elizabeth Dias, a religion reporter, wrote in The New York Times, on Jan. 11, “Corners of support for Mr. Trump have become inextricable from some parts of white evangelical power in America. These groups have become increasingly blended.”

For example, a fundamentalist fund-raising platform called GiveSendGo financed travel to Washington for 24 or more who attended the Trump rally. At least one of those was arrested for the insurrection. GiveSendGo has been linked to about 24 Trump events. To be fair, GiveSendGo also raises money for people in need who aren’t politically radical.

Mainline and fundamentalist Protestants have differed for decades over how to get to heaven. Mainline Protestants and Catholics believe we are judged on how we live our lives. Whence the social gospel, by which Christians such as St. Francis of Assisi and Mother Teresa dedicate their lives to serving others.

Fundamentalists, though, emphasize faith. “By your faith, not by your works, shall ye be judged,” read the sign on a fundamentalist bookstore I often passed in Belfast. It is hard to square my social-gospel upbringing with the idea that I need only say that I believe.

Last summer, two Maine fundamentalist preachers made it clear to me that they use religion to mask their politics. Pastor Ken Graves of Calvary Chapel in Orrington sued Gov. Janet Mills over the COVID-19 protocols. He lost. The other night, I saw a video in which he said, “Judas was a Democrat.” Not big on historical accuracy, is he? He said he told a Democrat, “Your party is done (sic) every single issue on the other side of God.”

Todd Bell, a preacher in Sanford, flew his plane to a wedding near Millinocket that was Maine’s first super-spreader event. More than 270 infections were traced to it. Cherith Bell, his daughter and a teacher at his church school, posted a Facebook picture of herself with an assault rifle and a Trump flag. Political pulpit?

Despite the divisions, I see hope. Mainline and fundamentalist churches work together as the Western Maine Homeless Outreach. Its shelter for the homeless is gone, for reasons having nothing to do with religious divides, but Outreach still continues. The next step might be for fundamentalist churches to join Catholics and other Protestants in the Franklin Area Ecumenical Ministry, which helps people stay warm, among other things.

Bob Neal was relieved no one attacked Shorey Chapel, where he worships. He prefers the term fundamentalist to evangelical because Jesus told all his followers to evangelize. Neal can be reached at [email protected]