LEWISTON — Green Dot workshops teach safe and proven-effective bystander intervention techniques that every member of a community can use, proactively to change culture for the better and reactively to minimize harm.

Green Dot Lewiston-Auburn is offering two-hour bystander intervention training using Zoom. Each interactive session lasts about two hours and is limited to 15 adult participants. Registration is required.

Choose from one of the following sessions: Monday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.; Monday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m.; or Monday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. Each of these is an individual session; this is not a series.

The virtual trainings are co-sponsored by Green Dot, the Lewiston Public Library and the Auburn Public Library. For more information, contact Green Dot.

