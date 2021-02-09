FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue Education Association President Doug Hodum announced Tuesday that contract negotiations with Regional School Unit 9 directors will take a more collaborative approach.

The announcement followed an executive session of the board and the teachers’ bargaining unit.

Negotiations began in January 2020, seven months before the teachers’ contract expired in August.

“After discussions between negotiating teams, we have decided to move forward in a more solutions-based approach,” Hodum said. “The board of directors and local education association are committed to collaboratively solve remaining issues in the professional staff contract as one group. We appreciate the shared commitment to resolution on this issue.”

Hodum thanked the board and interim Superintendent Monique Poulin for committing to a more collaborative approach.

Also at the board meeting, directors approved new policies regarding harassment and sexual harassment of school employees. They were developed by the Maine School Management Association and the district’s attorneys at Drummond Woodsum.

After a presentation by Athletic Director Chad Brackett, the board approved the bylaws for developing a Mt. Blue High School sports hall of fame. The proposed structure includes an inductees and selection committee of up to 12 adult members with ties to district sports and one current student athlete. The committee will receive nominations throughout the year and candidates must receive at least 75% support to be inducted.

Kurt Penney of ReVision Energy provided the board with an update on the 20-acre solar array project in Livermore Falls that will break ground Feb. 16. The district entered a 20-year power purchase agreement with ReVision that Penney said will result in an annual savings of $100,000.

“The original contract was negotiated and signed at the end of 2019 and the hope was that we would get some of the project in the ground by 2019 or early 2020,” Penney said. “And here we are celebrating the fact that we’re putting a shovel in the ground in 2021. So as good as the news may be, there certainly has been patience on the board and a challenging development period.”

Penney also informed the board that the Livermore Falls substation will not be affected by Central Maine Power Co.’s recent claims for multimillion-dollar upgrades in supporting infrastructure.

Business Manager Kris Pottle reported that the district is halfway through its fiscal year and has 56.4% of its budget left.

RSU 9 includes Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Weld, Wilton and Vienna.

