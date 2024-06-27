FARMINGTON — Gov. Janet Mills attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 25 to celebrate the opening of the new Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education [CTE] at Mt. Blue Middle School. The event marked a significant milestone for the local community, providing students with hands-on learning opportunities in trades such as wood and metal work, robotics and culinary arts.

The Bjorn Center, named after Farmington businessman Dick Bjorn, was made possible through his generous $2.8 million donation. The project also received $240,000 in state education funding and an additional $130,000 from the Franklin County Commission.

“Today marks a really momentous occasion for Regional School Unit 9 as we celebrate the opening of the Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education,” said Superintendent Christian Elkington. “First, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Dick Bjorn and his foundation. Your vision a decade ago, recognizing the need to bring technical education to our middle school students, and your continued commitment with a generous pledge of $2.8 million toward this project made this dream a reality.”

Gov. Mills highlighted the importance of the new center in her speech. “The Bjorn Career and Technical Education Center will enable hundreds of Mt. Blue Middle School students to learn the skills they need to go on to successful, good-paying careers right here in Maine,” she said. “I thank my friend Dick Bjorn for this life-changing investment for Maine kids. My administration will continue to build upon our record investments to expand career and technical education across the state.”

During her speech, Governor Mills reminisced about her own experiences as a student in Farmington taking home economics. She said she learned to boil an egg. “This is familiar ground,” she said.

Gov. Mills said she is a strong advocate for career and technical education programs. She noted under her leadership, enrollment in CTE programs has increased by nearly 11%, with a 300% rise in exploratory program enrollment for high school freshmen and sophomores. She said the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan has invested $20 million to expand CTEs across the state, including $4.5 million for 23 CTE programs to enhance student learning experiences and career preparation for high-skilled, in-demand industries.

“Career and technical education offers students hands-on, real-world learning opportunities that set them up for success in their lives and careers,” said Deputy Commissioner of Education Dan Chuhta. “We are thrilled that Mt. Blue is able to expand these deeply engaging programs for middle school students.”

Superintendent Elkington emphasized the broader impact of the Bjorn Center on the local community. “It is our hope that it will help students see that there are other avenues in school for them to be successful and thus strive to continue to grow and look forward to the multiple options available in grades 9–12 at Foster Career and Technical Education Center and Mt. Blue High School,” he said in an email to The Franklin Journal. “Thus supplying more ready–to–work, ready–to–take apprenticeships during high school and when they graduate.”

The ceremony also included remarks from other key stakeholders. Avery Page, representing Representative Jared Golden, expressed the significance of the center for local youth. “These programs provide our young people with the skills and training needed to secure high-paying jobs right here in the communities where we grew up,” said Page.

The Bjorn Center will offer a range of programs over the next two years. “Our hopes over the next two years are to offer a Makerspace, expanded wood and metal offerings, robotics, and culinary options through student and grade level choice,” said Elkington.

As the event concluded, attendees were given a tour of the new facilities, showcasing the various spaces where students will engage in hands-on learning. Principal James Black led the tour, highlighting the woodshop, Makerspace and future culinary room.

The Bjorn Center is expected to serve as many as 300 students each year, preparing them for further studies at the Foster CTE Center at Mt. Blue High School and beyond. “This next phase of RSU 9’s commitment is to better engage our Maine state students for an active learning experience,” Elkington said. “The Bjorn Center is not just a building; it will be a catalyst for sparking curiosity, igniting possibilities, and helping equip young minds with the skills and hope they need to succeed in their journey called life.”

