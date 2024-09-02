JAY — A section of the Whistle Stop Rail Trail will be open for residents of Begin Road to drive on while the road is repaired.

Residents of Begin Road in North Jay will be rerouted via the Whistle Stop Rail Trail onto Macomber Hill Road. Motor vehicles are not allowed to travel north on the trail toward Farmington.

Begin Road was heavily damaged in torrential downpours and flooding June 29, 2023. The Select Board voted in June to award the stream crossing construction contract to J Pratt Construction of Minot for $365,763. Reconstruction is expected to take two to two and a half weeks, depending on the weather.

The more than 14-mile trail, which is used by ATV riders, runs from downtown Jay to West Farmington. The section in North Jay to Wilton was just reopened after the trail was fixed in August.

