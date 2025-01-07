FARMINGTON — Gov. Janet Mills did the honor Tuesday of swearing the five Franklin County commissioners at the county courthouse.

She also swore in Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. for his fourth term.

It the first time in history there are five commissioners representing five districts to serve about 30,000 residents. Representing about 6,000 people in their respective districts are:

• Tom Saviello of Wilton, a former state legislator, who represents commission District 1 that encompasses Temple, Wilton and part of Farmington that west of the Sandy River and down the left side of Town Farm Road and a portion of the people at the end of the road on state Route 4 going to the Strong town line.

• Commissioner Fenwick Fowler of Farmington serving District 2, which is the majority of people in Farmington.

• Commissioner Thomas Skolfield of Weld, a former state representative, serving District 3. The towns and townships include Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Eustis, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld and the townships of Alder Stream, Coburn Gore, Jim Pond, Lang, Perkins and Washington.

• Commissioner Robert Carlton of Freeman Township representing District 4, which covers Carrabassett Valley, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Dallas Plantation and Freeman, Madrid, Salem and Wyman townships.

• Commissioner Jeffrey Gilbert of Jay serving District 5, which includes Chesterville and Jay.

Franklin County residents voted 5,673 to 4,077 in November 2021 to approve five districts covered by five commissioners. Voters elected the commissioners in November 2024.

Copy the Story Link