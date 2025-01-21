FAYETTE — Superintendent and Principal Courtney Lyons updated the Fayette Central School Board on numerous ongoing projects and maintenance issues during the Jan. 14 meeting. The meeting was chaired by Nancy Cronin, with Vice Chair Dick Darling also present.

Lyons began her administrative report with updates on a recently installed playground fence. “The new playground fence, installed on the backside near the wood line, was completed in two days. It looks great,” she said.

Lyons noted that the state recently conducted a food service audit at the school. “They came in last month, spent the whole day reviewing our books and menus and found no issues. Everything went great,” she said.

The school has made progress on plans for the future outdoor classroom. “We met with 207 Sheds and visited their property where they build,” Lyons said. “We were able to look at different styles for the outdoor classroom we’re planning to build. That will happen in the spring when the ground dries up.”

Lyons praised the recent holiday concert led by music teacher Jan Gill, which involved all the students. “We had a huge turnout, and it was a wonderful show,” Lyons said. “Jan organized a select chorus group that stayed after school on Wednesdays to practice, and they even went to a nursing home to perform. The residents and kids both really enjoyed it.”

Looking ahead, Lyons noted that the 100th day of school is approaching on Feb. 5, and shared an update on the school’s weather-related closures. “We’ve had one asynchronous day so far and no snow days,” she reported.

Advertisement

During her report on operations and facilities, Lyons discussed ongoing roof issues. “We discovered that a whirligig was removed from the roof, leaving a hole that wasn’t properly repaired,” she said. “It was just shingled over.” She said efforts are underway to address the problem. “We’ve contained the leak somewhat and are reaching out for two more roof quotes. We’re also exploring metal roof options to understand the costs and longevity before making a decision.”

Cronin asked whether any mold had been found due to the leak. “No mold found at this time,” Lyons assured.

Lyons presented a timeline for the upcoming budget season, which closely follows the process from the previous year. “Tonight is to review and approve the timeline,” Lyons said. “The next meeting will have the first draft, where we look at fixed items. It’s a negotiation year, so salaries are still uncertain. The March meeting will feature second draft, focused on discretionary funds. On April 15, we’ll hold a combined workshop with the budget committee and selectmen; May 20 will be the regular meeting to approve the budget and warrant articles.”

Cronin asked about the public meetings for budget discussions. “Expect one, probably two,” Lyons replied.

Lyons also noted other recent and upcoming improvements. She said rooms were cleaned and rugs shampooed over the holiday break. “New cafeteria tables are arriving Friday, which is exciting,” she added.

Copy the Story Link