FARMINGTON — The Fire and Ice Festival returns Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with events scheduled throughout the downtown area.

“We’re really trying to include the entire downtown area in Fire and Ice this year,” Courtney Austin, marketing director for Franklin Savings Bank and event organizer, told The Franklin Journal on Tuesday, Feb. 18. “We have the New England Sled Dog Club, they are coming and are going to be holding their races, which will make it so that there’s no dog sled rides or sledding happening.”

The races take place over two days, with winners determined by a team’s combined times. The races were to be held along Prescott Field last year but were canceled due to lack of snow.

“We are requesting that dogs be kept away from the dog sled area to minimize distractions,” Austin noted. “There will be signage up at the event.”

There are several new events planned this year.

Homestead Kitchen and Bar will have Neveah Dance Circus performing from 6-8 p.m. “That’s a good dinner and a show situation,” Austin said. “People will be able to make reservations and go to dinner.”

Freedom’s Kitchen, the new restaurant will be offering lunch specials while B & B Bakery will also be having some specials that day at their bakery, Austin noted.

“Mainly Outdoors will be doing guided snowshoe walks at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the accessible trails down in Prescott Field along the river,” she shared. “Those will be first come, first serve. And then we have a fire performer that will be at the drive-in. One show is at 11:30 a.m., another at 1 p.m.”

Seavey Farm in North Anson [sponsored by H & R Block] and Kenric Charles of Kingfield [sponsored by Farmington Farmers Union] will be doing horse drawn wagon rides, Austin said. “Both will be on Front Street, taking off from the Better Living Center parking lot by the Narrow Gauge Cinemas,” she noted.

Farmington selectmen on Feb. 11 approved a parking ban for that lot for the night before until late afternoon Saturday. Last year a few people had parked there, blocking it off would allow for festival set up, Austin said then.

John Moore will be having free movies available at different times at Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Austin indicated Tuesday. Times and movies are still being determined, she said.

“Twice Sold Tales will be doing some book reading during the day,” Austin noted. “They’re still nailing down what they’re going to do,” she stated.

Kerplink Play Studio will have open play times from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by Adrenaline Electric.

“We’ll have the fire pits and Franklin Saving Bank will be handing out s’mores kits, we’ll also do popcorn and hot chocolate,” Austin said.

Rustic Roots Farm is sponsoring the hay maze that will be in the Norton Optometry parking lot by the Big Sky Grill, Austin noted.

Fireworks will not be offered this year, the Fire and Ice Festival will be “mainly a daytime event,” Austin stated. “Get ready for an unforgettable day of winter fun.”

Austin noted lack of snow shouldn’t be an issue this year. “Thank goodness,” she said. “It is always hit or miss.”

A complete schedule of events and sponsors it available on the Fire and Ice Festival event Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/884533633654916/.

