LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen in a special meeting Thursday approved 24 warrant articles for the April 29 annual town meeting. A public hearing on the articles will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 4.

Voting on the articles will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station.

According to figures provided by Town Manager Carrie Castonguay, the proposed budget for fiscal year 2026, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2026, is almost $8.34 million — a 9.07% increase over the current budget of $7.64 million.

General government is up $90,052 from the $425,901 approved last year. The 2.11% increase includes creating a full-time code enforcement/planner position with half funded through the tax increment financing district and increasing the contingency fund from $10,000 to $20,000.

Public Safety is up $149,059 over last year’s almost $1.06 million. Increases include $94,572 for Police Department wages due to the new union contract and $10,000 for two new laptops and IT support. For the Fire Department, wages are increasing $22,500, plus there is an increase of $10,000 for equipment repair and $12,000 for gear. There is a decrease of $25,000 for fleet maintenance.

The Public Works proposed budget is $817,738 — an increase of $60,650. It includes $39,255 for new union contract wages, $14,500 for townwide internet and phone, plus $4,550 for demolition.

The sewer department has one of the largest increases with $256,029 more proposed than the $640,111 approved last year. There are increases of $47,699 for wages and benefits, $63,000 for repairs, and $8,500 for professional services and postage under sewer. For sewer treatment, increases include $86,399 for wages and benefits, $17,000 for professional fees, $14,500 f0r sludge and screening, $11,040 for the joint reserve account and $5,000 for repairs.

The proposal for culture and recreation is up $30,035 over the $184,234 from last year. It includes increases of $19,100 for the summer recreation program, $7,977 for the library and $1,890 for lease and cleaning of portable toilets.

The proposed benefits budget is increasing $26,648 from $873,600. The $110,657 increase for health insurance is offset by $111,200 for Wastewater Treatment Facility benefits being paid for by ratepayers.

The capital projects proposal is down $116,434. There is $171,933 less for paving and $51,000 less for a new firetruck. Increases include $25,000 for the Police Department Reserve Account, $37,000 for a street sweeper and two door replacements for Public Works, $17,500 for Transfer Station and $30,000 for the hydroelectric dam revaluation.

The debt service proposed budget is increasing the most at $151,483 more than the $323,396 for fiscal year 2025. The increases are $42,484 for Wastewater Treatment Facility loans, $79,000 for firetruck and $30,000 for the fire substation.

Voters will also consider authorizing borrowing up to $550,000 to purchase a firetruck and amending two ordinances. The Animal Control and Dog Control Ordinance was revised by the Planning Board last September while the Solar Energy System Ordinance was revised in January.

Municipal elections

Voters on April 29 will select two-year and three-year selectman terms and two-year and three-year terms for the Spruce Mountain School District board of directors. Bruce Peary, who holds the three-year selectman term is seeking the two-year term, Town Clerk Doris Austin said Monday. Selectman Jim Long is seeking the three-year term, as is Ernie Souther, Austin said.

Michelle Moffett is seeking the two-year school board position, Austin said. Moffett was appointed last October after D. Robin Beck stepped down. No one has taken out nomination papers for the three-year term, Austin said.

