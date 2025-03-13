FARMINGTON — A meeting will be held March 19, from 6-8 p.m. to review warrant articles that will be considered at the annual town meeting on March 24. The meeting will be held in the downstairs conference room of the municipal building at 153 Farmington Falls Road.

The annual town meeting will be held Monday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center., 127 Middle St.

The $9.31 million proposed municipal budget for this year, which does not include county or school taxes, is up $275,255, a 3% increase over the current spending plan of $9.04 million, according to figures provided by Town Manager Erica LaCroix.

Some departments requesting more money this year are general administration – up $29,066, Farmington Fire Rescue – up $58,709, parks and recreation/community center – up $29,882, Farmington Public Library – up $27,520, general assistance – up $10,925, and other protections – up $63,953. They are offset somewhat by lower requests of $103,762 from Public Works and $284,300 for capital reserve accounts.

Voters will also be asked to approve borrowing up to $800,000 for structural and mechanical improvements to the Community Center. Remaining ARPA funds will also be used for the project.

In July 2021 grant funds that could have been used to install an HVAC system to heat, cool and ventilate the Community Center had to be returned because the roof wouldn’t support the units. In February 2022 the board voted to use remaining ARPA funds for the roof.

In 2023 bids to restore the roof were rejected due to similarity in bids received and the almost $2.5 million cost. In February 2024, an un-named company estimated cost for a new roof at $1.7 million and about $900,000 for a roof over plan. The latter had not been approved by engineers. Last March, the board approved using $20,000 from ARPA funds to determine the cost and scope of repairs.

Another article notes estimates for non-tax municipal revenues to be $3.56 million and asks voters to approve reducing amounts to be raised by taxation by that amount.

The goal of the meeting, which will be live streamed by Mt. Blue Community Access TV is to “give people an opportunity to have their questions answered,” LaCroix said.

Copy the Story Link