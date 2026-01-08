The Wilton Select Board voted 3-2 Monday night to appoint Angie LeClaire as an interim member of the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors.

The appointment Jan. 6 came following a discussion that centered on experience, fairness to past candidates and respect for the electoral process.

LeClaire will begin immediately and the term will last about six months. The interim position was created following the recent death of board member Griffin Mayhew, who had been elected to a three-year term.

Griffin Mayhew, an elected RSU 9 board member, died last month, prompting the Wilton Select Board to fill the vacancy at its Jan. 6 meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Mayhew was elected in June to the RSU 9 board with 209 votes, defeating Douglas Hiltz, who received 146 votes.

Select Board member Nancy Allen made the motion to appoint LeClaire, citing her experience and immediate availability.

“It was noted that she has 15 years experience and she is willing to do it,” Allen said. “There would be no training up front. She would be ready to go. They’re starting budget and she’s done it before. And to me that makes sense.”

Vice Chair Keith Swett raised concerns about the process used to make the appointment, suggesting that alternatives should be considered.

“What would make sense to me would be either to allow the person that ran last time to do it or we would put out applications,” Swett said. “And see who is willing to apply. As opposed to you just randomly picking somebody.”

Allen said she was open to other approaches, including taking applications.

“Doug (Hiltz) had run before so that would be my choice if we’re going to have one,” Swett said. “Because he ran as opposed to just picking someone off the street. But like I said, either way.”

Select Board Chair David Leavitt said he also favored considering Hiltz for the role.

“Mine was because Doug (Hiltz) did run. He did get votes. He didn’t win but he showed interest,” Leavitt said. “And like I said, it is a six-month (term) and then come June, if he decides, or whoever decides they want to stay on, (they’re) going to have to take out nomination papers for the June election anyway. But it is about respecting the person that also ran this last time.”

Select Board member Tiffany Maiuri said it’s not uncommon for appointments to fill vacancies come from political affiliations.

“I mean knowing Griffin and knowing if there’s candidates out there, I would choose the one with the closest alignment,” Maiuri said.

Leavitt emphasized that politics were not part of his reasoning.

“And I wasn’t thinking politics,” he said. “If the roles had been reversed, then I would have said, for me, it would have been Griffin because he’s the one that ran in the last election. It’s not about getting somebody else. Angie’s got lots of experience. But it’s just respect. Respect for the people that put forth the effort in June.”

The board ultimately voted 3-2 in favor of LeClaire’s appointment, with the chair and vice chair voting in opposition.