Orono Quilters will present a quilt show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Orono Methodist Church, 36 Oak St.

There will be a collection of Jaqueline Star Bargello quilts with mix of modern and traditional and the Beautiful Birds Quilt Along, showcasing a special showing of Fons & Porter Love of Quilting Episode 3211: Mademoiselle Jackie Quilt featuring local designers Sandy Boobar and Sue Harvey of Pine Tree Country Quilts. There also will be demonstrations of “Reboot Bargello” designs by Boobar and Harvey; and sewing bee hand quilting.

The guest will be Denise Sullivan of WomenHeart. There will be giveaways, raffles, and refreshments. The suggested donation is $3.

