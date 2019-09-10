Rumford quilters to discuss plans for year

RUMFORD — Rumford Area Quilters (RAQ) will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Rumford United Methodist Church, Linnell Street.

Plans and projects for the coming year will be discussed. Show and Tell is always part of the meetings. All area quilters are invited. For more information, call 207-562-7050.

Society to hold business meeting

DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Historical Society will meet Thursday, Sept. 12, at 59 Main St., with a business meeting at 6;30 p.m. followed by the program at 7. Betsy Cornwell will present “The Infamous Dixfield Bathtub Ring” of the 1980s.

The event is open to the public. For any questions, call Donna Towle at 207-562-7595.

Swingin’ Bears to start new dance season

PARIS — Swingin’ Bears Square Dance Club of South Paris is celebrating the start of a new dance year from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Oxford Hills Middle School, 100 Pine St. Walter Lougee will be the caller and Carol Arsenault will cue the round dancing. There will be mainstream and plus tips.

Nondancers are invited to watch free. Dancer admission is $8 a person. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

For more information, call Presidents Joan and Dick Deans, 207-966-2327 or 207-890-2972 or go to swinginbears.squaredanceme.us.

NAMI Maine hosting education class

NORWAY — NAMI Maine Western Mountains is hosting a free Family & Family Education class starting Saturday, Sept. 14, at the UU Church, 479 Main St. Those wishing may join up to the third class. They run from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Sontact Joanne McDonald at [email protected] or NAMI Maine at 1-800-464-5767, ext. 2305, for more information and to register. It is for families, friends, co-workers who are affected by a loved one’s mental illness.

Tennis Tournament Scrambles Sept. 14

WILTON — The annual Gail Saviello Memorial Tennis Tournament Scrambles will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Academy Hill courts. All players are welcome.

Donation are $15, adults; $5, students 18 and under. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Proceeds will benefit upkeep of the Academy Hill courts and the Wilton Public Library.

