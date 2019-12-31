HALLOWELL — Are you curious about learning how to make abstract art? Registration is open for an introductory class with local artist and educator Rachael Wilson at The Harlow. During the class, students can get inspired by The Harlow’s exhibition featuring abstract paintings by Keri Kumura (harlowgallery.org/keri-kimura/), on view Jan. 10 to Feb. 8. The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Registrations are due by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The workshop will cover topics such as abstract art vs. nonobjective art, the elements of art, principals of design, effects of color, types of composition and examples such as Kindinsky, Alexander Rodchenko, Alexander Calder and Picasso. The workshop will be hands-on and students will be able to create and take home their own piece of original abstract art. It will be a small class with opportunity for one-on-one instruction and questions.

Open to age 15 and up, all materials will be included. Tuition is members, $40; nonmembers, $55. No prior experience is necessary and beginners are welcome. The workshop is limited to 10 students and requires at least three registrations in order to run. Register online at harlowgallery.org/intro-to-abstract-art-workshop.

The Harlow, 100 Water St., is a membership-based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963. Exhibitions are free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207- 622-3813.

