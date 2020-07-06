Carlton Sprague and Scott McElravy are running unopposed for reelection to the Paris Select Board in next week’s municipal election.

Both candidates won their seats in a special election in August 2019 in a four-way race to complete the three-year terms of John Andrews and Gary Vaughn, who both resigned from the five-member panel soon after the town meeting.

The election is Tuesday, July 14.

Sprague, who did not return calls or messages seeking comment, was a political newcomer when he ran in 2019. He wrote in a campaign preview that he was “a believer in small government, a strong Second Amendment supporter and a team player.”

McElravy declined an opportunity to discuss his candidacy with the Sun Journal. When he ran in 2019, McElravy said he had served on the Budget Committee, noting that he is “conservative by nature, has common sense, acknowledges that he does not know everything, but is most willing to work hard for the town.”

