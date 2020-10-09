I wish to speak out in favor of the reelection of Rep. Tina Riley of Jay, as she has greatly impressed me with her devotion to serving the residents of District 74, as well as those across Maine.

I first met Tina in 2005. Over the years, I have watched her fight to have her son’s medical needs met within the medical system, within the health insurance system, and within the school system. I have seen her share the lessons she learned from these experiences with other parents whose children have medical issues.

Throughout, she has impressed me with her determination, intelligence and thoughtfulness. I know that she will continue to bring these qualities to the Maine House of Representatives and fight for her constituents and neighbors.

Albert L. Godfrey, Sr., Fayette