I put my absentee ballot in the mail yesterday morning. I refuse to vote ranked-choice, but will mark one circle at a time.
How long does it take to count the ballots when one does it that way? A week, sometimes two? I bet it costs more to print them, too.
I still think my way is better and cheaper.
Judy Baird, Lewiston
