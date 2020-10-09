I put my absentee ballot in the mail yesterday morning. I refuse to vote ranked-choice, but will mark one circle at a time.

How long does it take to count the ballots when one does it that way? A week, sometimes two? I bet it costs more to print them, too.

I still think my way is better and cheaper.

Judy Baird, Lewiston

