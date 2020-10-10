This letter is in support of Katey Branch, who is running for state Senate District 19. I have known Katey for over 25 years. We both had twins; hers were girls and mine boys. Her girls have grown up to be amazing young women.

Katey is an amazing woman herself: strong, thoughtful, and intelligent. She cares deeply about her community, the environment in which we live, and in the world.

She is a good listener, and wants to know our concerns so that she can support us in the best way possible.

I remember Katey when her daughters were young. She was always the fair and just parent, helping them grow into empowered young women. I hope others joint me in voting for Katey, who will continue to listen, will be honest, fair and just, and will unite for our future.

Suzanne Best, Norway

