This letter is in support of Katey Branch, who is running for state Senate District 19. I have known Katey for over 25 years. We both had twins; hers were girls and mine boys. Her girls have grown up to be amazing young women.
Katey is an amazing woman herself: strong, thoughtful, and intelligent. She cares deeply about her community, the environment in which we live, and in the world.
She is a good listener, and wants to know our concerns so that she can support us in the best way possible.
I remember Katey when her daughters were young. She was always the fair and just parent, helping them grow into empowered young women. I hope others joint me in voting for Katey, who will continue to listen, will be honest, fair and just, and will unite for our future.
Suzanne Best, Norway
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Arts & Entertainment
More hardship on Broadway as theater shutdown pushes past Memorial Day
-
Uncategorized
Judge throws out Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania lawsuit
-
Maine
Warren to hold rally for Biden in Lewiston this afternoon
-
Football
H.S. football: Leavitt’s Hunter Hayes regaining his footing
-
Maine
Maine hockey association calls off games this weekend