Rep. Bettyann Sheats is a dedicated legislator (District 64), as well as an honorable and dedicated veteran who works diligently to support her fellow veterans. She carries the torch for various veterans’ causes, especially homelessness, lack of transportation, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide prevention. As a Vietnam veteran I know how critical these issues are.

Bettyann is also chair of the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport Board of Directors and supports the Civil Air Patrol based at the airport. In addition, she is actively involved with the cadet programs within the 077th Composite Squadron. As a second lieutenant and senior member of the squadron, I know firsthand of her commitment to the squadron. She cares very deeply about its future success within aviation or whatever career field its members should choose as productive adults.

Bettyann Sheats has my full support and will receive my vote in November.

Jim Merrill, Auburn