Sen. Collins will have a better chance of being reelected if she denounces abortion. Proverbs 6:17 states God hates the shedding of innocent blood.

What is more innocent than an unborn child in the mother’s womb? Life does not begin at heartbeat, but at conception.

Jeremiah 1:5 states that being a baby killer goes against the grain of valuing the sanctity of life.

Does Sen. Collins regret ever being born? When she stands at the judgment seat of Christ, and she will, will getting votes be worth losing her soul? Praise God and Donald Trump and Christian values.

Jim Benson, Livermore Falls