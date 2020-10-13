It has been a long time since I took pen in hand to write anything other than a special occasion letter or card.

I believe it is time for local, state and federal government to take another look at senior survival.

At 60 or so years you take a look at your personal savings, investments and property to make sure you have enough to make it to 85 to 90 years, and all is well and you try to set a budget to see you through without assistance and still have a productive life. So now I speak from experience for I am beyond 80 years. I feel that taxes should be frozen at the age of 75; that includes property taxes, income taxes, auto registrations, excise taxes so that a person can plan a budget for many years to come.

My friend Tom Kane would like to limit income taxes to 10% of your income.

I could go on and on but I don’t believe it is necessary. The cost of living has gone crazy these last few years. A lot of seniors are not going to make it in their homes until we make a positive correction for the elderly.

Ted Jones, West Paris

« Previous