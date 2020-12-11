It was refreshing to see in an otherwise nasty election cycle that a couple of Mainers, Bill Cohen and Jared Golden, could lift themselves out of the muck. First, Cohen endorsed Golden as clearly the best candidate, then Golden — a combat veteran — endorsed Trump’s plan to remove U.S. troops from the Afghan war.
However, at the same time newly-reelected Susan Collins failed to criticize Trump for his embarrassing and destructive behavior following his election loss to Joe Biden. Hopefully Collins will live up to her pre-election promises and represent Maine responsibly in the future, rather than continue to be intimidated by her party bosses.
Margaret Chase Smith, Collins is not.
Bob Mennealy, Auburn
