The response to the insurrection of Jan. 6 featured many Republican U.S. senators and representatives playing the part of the British loyalists in protecting King Trump. Like during the American Revolution, they are working to protect the sovereign.

King Trump can do no wrong; not even inciting an insurrection to overthrow the duly-elected government could move these Republican loyalists.

Our founding fathers would be appalled, and turning over in their graves. They feared a president getting power and turning us into a monarchy. They put in the Constitution the impeachment clause to use when needed.

A president trying to do what Trump did could be impeached and removed, for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” stating a clear process to use. Trump’s months-long inciting of an insurrection is a “high crime.” This screams for use of the impeachment clause.

However, the Republican loyalists just cannot see the issue; insurrection is just a minor concern for them. To them, trying to overthrow a duly-elected government is a crime that should either just be ignored because he is almost out of office, or he should just get a slap-on-the-wrist-like censor.

As one GOP senator insisted, “he touched the hot stove” and won’t do it again.

Trump believes he never does anything wrong in his life. He does not learn any lesson, and he never will. The oath of Republican loyalists is to the Constitution, not to King Trump.

Impeach and convict; time is not a valid excuse.

Crystal Ward, Lewiston