The Sun Journal’s Jan. 24 article about the online opportunities that School Administrative District 52 Adult Education is providing to brighten the lives of folks during the pandemic was a highlight of that issue.

My years in adult education in SAD 44 and at the Maine Adult Education Association covered the introduction of technology and of early online classes, and it’s wonderful to see how things have developed. The SAD 52 staff is particularly innovative in using new technologies to share their courses, but there are other Maine programs using similar modes of delivery to respond to learners.

Maine’s many local programs share course listings and registration information on their portal, maineadulted.coursestorm.com/browse. People can check it out and find many online options.

Cathy Newell, Greenwood

