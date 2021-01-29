Maine has a troubling number of new COVID-19 cases daily. Residents are struggling to put food on the table, educate children, keep family members safe, and just come out on the other side of the pandemic intact.

Life as we knew it is a thing of the past. Neighbors are now afraid to help neighbors. Young people can no longer do what young people do. Old people are more isolated than ever before.

Remember what it felt like to feel a friend’s embrace? Everyone loves to see a kind smile. We enjoyed being with other people.

Vaccines that may well protect us from this deadly virus are being rationed. What are Sens. King and Collins, and Reps. Pingree and Golden, doing to make those vaccines readily available to all who wish to get them in a timely manner?

Our elected officials are too busy with hearings to impeach a 76-year-old billionaire (who will be 80 in four years) and has already left office. There, ladies and gentlemen, are our tax dollars at work.

It would seem that those we entrusted to represent Maine and the people in it have forgotten us. The United States Congress is playing party politics at the peril of this bnation. Political party affiliation is a top priority at the expense of “We the People.”

This impeachment nonsense only serves to divide this nation.

Catherine Ferrell, Greene