Why does it happen, if you disagree with what someone says, that a campaign of hate rises up?

I thought we wanted to eradicate hate. Censorship has become the new norm. We as Americans took pride in the freedom of free speech.

I am not promoting taking matters in your own hands and to encourage violence. Can we all just respect our differences?

Nancy Leeman, Lewiston

