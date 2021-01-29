Why does it happen, if you disagree with what someone says, that a campaign of hate rises up?
I thought we wanted to eradicate hate. Censorship has become the new norm. We as Americans took pride in the freedom of free speech.
I am not promoting taking matters in your own hands and to encourage violence. Can we all just respect our differences?
