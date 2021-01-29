This is a letter about our senior senator, Susan Collins, who was returned to the Senate by 51% of Maine voters.

The woman who thought Trump had learned his lesson from his first impeachment continued to show her cluelessness by telling news organizations that her first thought while the Capitol building was being stormed was that it was “the Iranians.” Apparently it took this Intelligence Committee member a while to connect the dots between the refusal of some of her colleagues to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory, their false claims about a “stolen election,” and incitement of the insurrection that was happening around her.

Two weeks later Biden was sworn in, and her acceptance of his victory was presented as true graciousness.

Now Sen. Collins (net worth between $2.3 and $6.9 million, representing a state with a 13.6% rate of food insecurity, projected to go as high as 25%) doesn’t want to spend any more money on COVID relief — not yet, even though economists across the board have indicated that more relief now is absolutely necessary. She will likely be joined in her resistance by Joe Manchin of West Virginia (net worth around $7 million, representing a state with 40% food insecurity) and other millionaires.

Meanwhile, she remains proud of her key vote for the 2017 Republican tax cuts favoring wealthy individuals and corporations that will result in over $1 trillion of lost revenue.

Sadly, this out-of-touch person will be representing our state for the foreseeable future.

Renee Cote, Auburn