It seems all I see in the paper as of late is putting up mass sites for the coronavirus vaccine. Now they want to put one at the Lewiston Armory on Central Avenue, but where are the vaccines?

Our new president, Joe Biden, said 1 million a day for 100 days. Well, as far as I’m concerned he’s already 5 million in the hole. I guess he couldn’t pull them out of his backside, if people know what I mean.

It’s okay to plan, but let’s not get the cart before the horse. After all, this is Maine.

Gil Steward, Auburn