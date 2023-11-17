FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls woman was indicted for the third time Thursday on three new charges related to a fatal motor vehicle crash July 20, 2022, on state Route 4 in North Jay.

Trisha G. Payeur, 42, had a second charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a second charge of driving to endanger and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs added by the Franklin County grand jury.

The state dropped a previous charge of aggravated operating under the influence of intoxicants.

Payeur was initially indicted in April and reindicted in July.

A new review of the case by prosecutors resulted in the three new charges.

Thursday’s indictment lists the charges as manslaughter, which Payeur has been indicted on before, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, two counts of driving to endanger and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. She had initially been indicted on only one count each of reckless conduct and driving to endanger.

An indictment means a grand jury determined there is enough evidence to move the case to trial.

Jay police Cpl. Joseph Sage said last year that a Subaru Outback driven by Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore was heading south on state Route 4 when a Ford Edge driven by Payeur heading north crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Subaru on July 20, 2022.

Rich died on the way to a hospital.

Payeur was critically injured.

A conviction for manslaughter is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. The other charges are punishable by sentences from up to six months to five years.

Payeur’s attorney, Jesse James Ian Archer, was not immediately available for comment Friday.

